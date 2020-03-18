Netizen Lauds Delhi Airport Officials For 'seamless Management' Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Netizens were all praise for the officials of the Delhi Airport, who are managing operations seamlessly amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. Passengers arriving from the Coronavirus-hit countries lauded the efforts of authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport for their "smooth process management".

Giving the details of the step by step account of the procedure, which is being followed at the airport, a passenger took to Twitter and showed how the process of formalities was been carried out smoothly.

@DelhiAirport 20 minutes from aircraft door to Terminal exit at 9 PM IST. What a fantastic smooth process management.



Step 1: Thermal temp check + Pre filled form handover (<5 mins). Maybe up to 15 mins if you are last to exit the aircraft

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/Ap8y3bkQDQ — Mehul Agrawal (@AgrawalMehul) March 17, 2020

(2/3) Step 2: Immigration counter check + digitisation of form details (<10 mins). Multiple counters operational with <5 folks in any queue. Diligent digitisation ensures your form is accurate and not garbage like old immigration forms. — Mehul Agrawal (@AgrawalMehul) March 17, 2020

(3/3) Step 3: Baggage collection. All bags kept aside by baggage handler. Easy to identify in 2 mins



And voila you are done. Thanks @DelhiAirport and team for making it so seamless and to work in such conditions with a big smile. Truly world class! — Mehul Agrawal (@AgrawalMehul) March 17, 2020

EAM Jaishankar lauds Delhi Airport Officials

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, which has now recorded 148 positive cases in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with officials of the Delhi Airport to boost their morale. Jaishankar at the airport spoke to the officials of immigration, health, security and airport officials and lauded their "exceptional efforts" during these difficult times.

India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge. pic.twitter.com/mfMb5wZGcG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 17, 2020

