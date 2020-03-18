The Debate
Netizen Lauds Delhi Airport Officials For 'seamless Management' Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Netizens were all praise for the officials of the Delhi Airport, giving an account of its seamless functioning amid the global Coronavirus outbreak

Covid-19

Netizens were all praise for the officials of the Delhi Airport, who are managing operations seamlessly amidst the Coronavirus scare in the country. Passengers arriving from the Coronavirus-hit countries lauded the efforts of authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport for their "smooth process management". 

Read:Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Meets Officials At Delhi Airport, Lauds Their Efforts

Giving the details of the step by step account of the procedure, which is being followed at the airport, a passenger took to Twitter and showed how the process of formalities was been carried out smoothly. 

Read: No BJP Protests & Demonstrations For A Month: Nadda Outlines Coronavirus Steps, PM's Words

EAM Jaishankar lauds Delhi Airport Officials 

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, which has now recorded 148 positive cases in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with officials of the Delhi Airport to boost their morale. Jaishankar at the airport spoke to the officials of immigration, health, security and airport officials and lauded their "exceptional efforts" during these difficult times.

Read: BJP Responds To AP CM Jagan's 'treat Coronavirus With Paracetamol' Claim; Chides Him

Read: COVID19: 'Better To Be Safe Than Sorry' Chidamabaram Suggests Lockdown Amidst Rising Cases

