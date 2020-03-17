The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'We Are Using Retroviral Drugs On A Few Coronavirus Patients,' Says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

General News

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday informed about the usage of retroviral drugs for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, addressed the upper house of the Parliament about steps taken by the Centre to contain the coronavirus spread. The Union Health Minister stated that they are using retroviral drugs for treating a few patients.

"Scientists at ICMR are in touch with everything happening on this front all over the world. As far as retroviral drugs are concerned, we are using them on some patients. We have got approvals after scientific satisfaction," he said.

"We have heard about some research being done on Chloroquine in the United States right now. Approvals are given after detailed scientific scrutiny, not by Ministry but by scientists working at ICMR. We are trying best to deliver the best possible treatment to the patients," the Union Minister added.

READ | Coronavirus testing centers: List of all the 62 COVID-19 test centers in India

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 137 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | India witnesses third Coronavirus death; 64-year-old passes away in Mumbai

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. 

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

READ | Health minister Harsh Vardhan reviews actions taken to prevent, contain coronavirus

READ | Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Pune University postpones exams until further notice

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Italian man's warning surfaces on Twitter amid COVID-19 pandemic
ITALIAN MAN'S WARNING ON COVID-19