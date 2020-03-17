'We Are Using Retroviral Drugs On A Few Coronavirus Patients,' Says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, addressed the upper house of the Parliament about steps taken by the Centre to contain the coronavirus spread. The Union Health Minister stated that they are using retroviral drugs for treating a few patients.

"Scientists at ICMR are in touch with everything happening on this front all over the world. As far as retroviral drugs are concerned, we are using them on some patients. We have got approvals after scientific satisfaction," he said.

"We have heard about some research being done on Chloroquine in the United States right now. Approvals are given after detailed scientific scrutiny, not by Ministry but by scientists working at ICMR. We are trying best to deliver the best possible treatment to the patients," the Union Minister added.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Tuesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 137 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

