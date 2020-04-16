Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Telangana: Here Are The Areas That Are Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 10,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. According to reports, 8 districts in Telangana are identified as Coronavirus hotspots. Strict lockdown is imposed on these districts.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Telangana

Hyderabad

Nizamabad

Warangal Urban

Ranga Reddy

Jogulamaba Gadwal

Medchal Malkajgiri

Karimnagar

Nirmal

According to reports, some districts in Telangana are also declared as the non-hotspot districts. Here is a list of the non-hotspot districts in Telangana.

Suryapet

Adilabad

Mahabubnagar

Kamareddy

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Khammam

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Jagtial

Jangaon

Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad

Mulugu

Peddapalli

Nagarkurnool

Mahabubabad

Rajanna Sircilla

Siddipet

As of April 14, Telangana has reported 647 Coronavirus positive cases. Out of which, 120 patients have been cured. Telangana has reported 18 deaths so far. In Telangana, Hyderabad has recorded the highest number of cases at 213 in the state.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20. He added that later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be made. The CM also believes that people should support the lockdown as they were doing currently.

CM K Chandrashekar Rao further added that Telangana has adequate kits to conduct tests on any number of people in the state. He further mentioned that there was no scarcity of the PPE Kits in the state and that Telangana has 2.25 lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to 5 lakh shortly, concluded the Telangana CM.

Disclaimer: The numerical data mentioned above is taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on16 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30. With inputs from agencies.

