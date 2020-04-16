CM K Chandrashekar Rao Says Telangana Is Prepared To Treat Any Number Of COVID-19 Cases

Amid the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced that his government is all ready to conduct COVID-19 tests and treat any number of people who have tested positive for the virus. He also asserted that the state will strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Government on the prevention of COVID-19 and the lockdown in the state till April 20.

"As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, lockdown in the state would continue till April 20. Later, based on the circumstances prevailing then, changes would be done. People should support the lockdown as they are doing now," the Chief Minister said.

Chairing a high-level meeting with his officials at Pragathi Bhavan the Chief Minister also discussed the procurement of the agricultural produce and assistance to be given to the poor in the coming days. Assuring the public Rao said that the state has sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers who are treating coronavirus patients.

"We have adequate kits to conduct tests on any number of people in the state. There is no scarcity of the PPE Kits in the state. We have 2.25 lakh PPE kits. The number will increase to 5 lakh shortly," he added.

Medical and Health Minister Sri Rajender also informed about the arrangements made for coronavirus tests and measures taken for the future requirement. He said that there were 553 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals, of these eight, were discharged on Wednesday and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday. As of now, there are 647 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

COVID- 19 Cases in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical body monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in India, on Thursday in a statement said that a total of 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested till 9 pm on April 15. It said that 11,297 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. The statement added that until 9 pm, 28,941 samples were reported in the past 24 hours out of which 953 were positive for COVID-19.

