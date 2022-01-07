Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: 7-day Home Quarantine For All International Arrivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a virtual meeting today amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. PM is likely to chair a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all states virtually, on Friday, January 7, to discuss the pandemic situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed that she will be attending the virtual meeting with the PM.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Omicron, COVID-19

Image: Shutterstock/PTI

22:25 IST, January 7th 2022
Odisha's Jagannath Temple to remain closed from Jan 10-31

"Lord Jagannath Temple of Odisha will remain closed for devotees from January 10 till January 31, in view of the #COVID19 situation", Puri Collector Samarth Verma informed. 

21:18 IST, January 7th 2022
PM Modi congratulates Indians on reaching 150 crore COVID vaccine milestone

As India reached the 150-crore vaccination milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols".

 

21:13 IST, January 7th 2022
Centre on COVID precautionary dose

The government has informed that there is no need for a new registration to avail precautionary doses. Those who have taken 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any COVID19 Vaccination Centre. 

Schedules will be published tomorrow, Jan 8. The online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on Jan 10. 

20:56 IST, January 7th 2022
Gujarat Govt imposes fresh COVID restrictions

Gujarat government has imposed new curbs amid increasing COVID cases in the state. According to the new guidelines, "Night curfew b/w 10 pm- 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad".  Political/social programs, weddings to have max 400 person capacity in open and 50% of space capacity in closed venues. 

20:30 IST, January 7th 2022
NCPCR writes to states on COVID vaccination drive

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to chief secretaries of Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur asking them to expedite vaccination of children in their respective States

20:27 IST, January 7th 2022
Delhi reports 17,335 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours

Delhi has reported 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

20:05 IST, January 7th 2022
364 resident doctors in Maharashtra test COVID positive

As many as 364 resident doctors from different hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. 

19:55 IST, January 7th 2022
Punjab reports 2901 new COVID cases today

Punjab has reported 2901 new COVID cases with 135 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

 

19:55 IST, January 7th 2022
J&K reports 542 new COVID positive cases in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 542 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours.

 

19:36 IST, January 7th 2022
Rajasthan Govt imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs

The Rajasthan government said those organizing events in violation of COVID-19 guidelines will be penalized. The state's Home Department in an order stated that organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions.

These events include weddings, rallies, and processions among others. The event organisers are required to apply for permission specifying all details on the government portal http://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in or on Helpline Number 181, failing which a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, as per the notification. 

19:29 IST, January 7th 2022
Mumbai reports 20,971 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Mumbai has reported 20,971 new cases with 8,490 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

19:25 IST, January 7th 2022
Assam Govt imposes new COVID19 restrictions

Assam government has imposed new COVID-19 restrictions. According to the new guidelines, "Night curfew 10pm-6am; Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries to operate at 50% seating capacity; All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts to remain closed".

 

19:14 IST, January 7th 2022
India achieves over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations

India achieved over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. "90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose", the minister added.

 

19:03 IST, January 7th 2022
High Court of Gujarat to function virtually amid COVID surge

Considering the COVID situation, the High Court of Gujarat will function in virtual mode only till further orders. 

19:00 IST, January 7th 2022
Karnataka reports 8449 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Karnataka has reported 8449 new COVID cases with 505 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

18:35 IST, January 7th 2022
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 150 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Mumbai's Dharavi has reported 150 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. 

18:19 IST, January 7th 2022
Goa reports 1432 new cases in 24 hours

Goa has reported 1432 new cases with 112 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

18:16 IST, January 7th 2022
Union Health Secretary reviews states/UTs preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure including PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, ventilators with States/UTs. 

Centre emphasized that the primary and critical responsibility of States/UTs is to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation. States/UTs urged to ensure full utilization of ECRP-II funds. 

17:53 IST, January 7th 2022
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar appeals to people to follow all SOPs amid COVID surge

"Chief Minister thinks that no lockdown should be imposed. But, people are still not serious & are not wearing masks. People must follow all COVID-19 SOPs. Today, there could be a decision on seating capacity to be allowed for restaurants, hotels, etc", Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed. 

17:07 IST, January 7th 2022
Govt releases list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India

The Centre has released the list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. 

 

16:58 IST, January 7th 2022
93 Mumbai policemen test positive for COVID in 24 hours

Mumbai Police informed that 93 policemen have tested positive for COVID in the last 24 hours. The total tally is now 9657. 

16:46 IST, January 7th 2022
Assam CM Himanta Biswa on state's preparedness amid COVID surge

"As far as the number of hospital beds is concerned, Assam is in a good condition. We have over 8700 beds with 2633 oxygen beds, and 1000 ICU beds for COVID patients. By the time COVID peaks, we will have 25,000 hospital beds", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. 

16:34 IST, January 7th 2022
Karnataka Health Minister briefs on COVID vaccination certificate

"There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc", Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed. 

16:08 IST, January 7th 2022
Assam Govt releases new SOP amid COVID threat

Considering the COVID situation in the state, Assam Govt has released a new COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). 

  • Testing will be increased.
  • Fully vaccinated people can only travel while the 15+ age category will be compulsorily tested at Airport, Railway station on arrival. No compulsory testing for double dose vaccinated.
  • The home testing kit will be available now.
  • Curfew timing: 10 pm to 6 am from tomorrow, Jan 8.
  • Shops will be closed at 9 pm, not beyond 9:30 pm.
  • Only fully vaccinated will be allowed into Hotel, Restaurant, Cinema hall, Mall, Govt Offices except for the hospital.
  • If anyone is allowed to enter, ₹ 25000 will be fined to the owner of the business premises
  • Schools up to Class 5 to remain closed from tomorrow (Jan 8). In Guwahati, schools up to class 8 will remain closed. Classes of Std 9, 10 & 11 are to be held on a rotational basis. This will be in effect till January 30.
  • In Marriage, function, meeting, etc, only 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with effect from tomorrow (Jan 8) irrespective of doses of vaccination.
15:54 IST, January 7th 2022
All international arrivals to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine: Union Ministry of Health

Union Health Ministry has announced that all international arrivals will undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine. 

 

15:49 IST, January 7th 2022
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on COVID lockdown in city

"No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation", Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. 

15:02 IST, January 7th 2022
Union Health Ministry clarifies on reports regarding meeting with ECI

Some media reports suggesting that Union Health Ministry in a meeting with ECI y'day suggested that “there is no cause of alarm or concern in view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll bound states”, is misleading & far from the truth: Union Health Ministry

 

14:42 IST, January 7th 2022
COVID-19 in Delhi: Shops in markets/complexes and malls selling non-essential items to follow odd-eve rule

"Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods, shall be allowed to open on odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed," states Govt of NCT of Delhi. 

 

13:24 IST, January 7th 2022
Delhi fears 17000 fresh COVID-19 cases, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

"There were 15,000 cases yesterday. According to me, there is a possibility of 17,000 new cases coming today. Possibility rate likely to be 1-2% higher than yesterday. Yesterday the positivity rate was around 15%, today it is likely to be 17-18%," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain:

 

11:25 IST, January 7th 2022
MHA chairs COVID-19 review meeting amid rising cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Haryana

"In view of surge in no. of COVID19 cases, especially of Omicron variant in Delhi-NCR, Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting y'day to review preparedness in Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi & nine bordering districts in the States of Uttar Pradesh & Haryana," MHA

 

Tags: Coronavirus India, Coronavirus, Omicron
