"Lord Jagannath Temple of Odisha will remain closed for devotees from January 10 till January 31, in view of the #COVID19 situation", Puri Collector Samarth Verma informed.
As India reached the 150-crore vaccination milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols".
The government has informed that there is no need for a new registration to avail precautionary doses. Those who have taken 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any COVID19 Vaccination Centre.
Schedules will be published tomorrow, Jan 8. The online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on Jan 10.
Gujarat government has imposed new curbs amid increasing COVID cases in the state. According to the new guidelines, "Night curfew b/w 10 pm- 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad". Political/social programs, weddings to have max 400 person capacity in open and 50% of space capacity in closed venues.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to chief secretaries of Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur asking them to expedite vaccination of children in their respective States
Delhi has reported 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
As many as 364 resident doctors from different hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.
Punjab has reported 2901 new COVID cases with 135 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 542 new COVID positive cases in the last 24 hours.
The Rajasthan government said those organizing events in violation of COVID-19 guidelines will be penalized. The state's Home Department in an order stated that organisers of public or private events with more than 100 attendees need to inform the authorities concerned well in advance and take necessary permissions.
These events include weddings, rallies, and processions among others. The event organisers are required to apply for permission specifying all details on the government portal http://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in or on Helpline Number 181, failing which a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, as per the notification.
Mumbai has reported 20,971 new cases with 8,490 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Assam government has imposed new COVID-19 restrictions. According to the new guidelines, "Night curfew 10pm-6am; Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries to operate at 50% seating capacity; All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts to remain closed".
India achieved over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. "90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose", the minister added.
90% of our adult population vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Considering the COVID situation, the High Court of Gujarat will function in virtual mode only till further orders.
Karnataka has reported 8449 new COVID cases with 505 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai's Dharavi has reported 150 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours.
Goa has reported 1432 new cases with 112 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the preparedness status of oxygen infrastructure including PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, ventilators with States/UTs.
Centre emphasized that the primary and critical responsibility of States/UTs is to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation. States/UTs urged to ensure full utilization of ECRP-II funds.
"Chief Minister thinks that no lockdown should be imposed. But, people are still not serious & are not wearing masks. People must follow all COVID-19 SOPs. Today, there could be a decision on seating capacity to be allowed for restaurants, hotels, etc", Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed.
The Centre has released the list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.
Mumbai Police informed that 93 policemen have tested positive for COVID in the last 24 hours. The total tally is now 9657.
"As far as the number of hospital beds is concerned, Assam is in a good condition. We have over 8700 beds with 2633 oxygen beds, and 1000 ICU beds for COVID patients. By the time COVID peaks, we will have 25,000 hospital beds", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
"There will be strict enforcement of presenting vaccination certificates, as a universal pass, before entering any public place, including markets, malls, pubs, bars, restaurants, etc", Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed.
Considering the COVID situation in the state, Assam Govt has released a new COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
Union Health Ministry has announced that all international arrivals will undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine.
"No decision yet on weekend curfew. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting (via video conferencing) with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the COVID-19 situation", Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.
Some media reports suggesting that Union Health Ministry in a meeting with ECI y'day suggested that “there is no cause of alarm or concern in view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll bound states”, is misleading & far from the truth: Union Health Ministry
"Shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods, shall be allowed to open on odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm. Only one authorized weekly market (up to 50% limit of allowed vendors at normal time) per day zone shall be allowed," states Govt of NCT of Delhi.
"There were 15,000 cases yesterday. According to me, there is a possibility of 17,000 new cases coming today. Possibility rate likely to be 1-2% higher than yesterday. Yesterday the positivity rate was around 15%, today it is likely to be 17-18%," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain:
"In view of surge in no. of COVID19 cases, especially of Omicron variant in Delhi-NCR, Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting y'day to review preparedness in Delhi NCR, which includes Delhi & nine bordering districts in the States of Uttar Pradesh & Haryana," MHA
