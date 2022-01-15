Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Modi Urges People To Follow Rules & Get Vaccinated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the importance of fitness and strong immunity amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while appreciating the initiative of the Surya Namaskar campaign. He also urged everyone to follow all COVID protocols and get themselves vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Centre has clarified the reports on actual COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves amid fake claims.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
COVID, India

Image: Pixabay/PTI

pointer
07:40 IST, January 15th 2022
Mizoram reports 373 COVID recoveries and 1 death. Active cases 7685

Mizoram COVID-19 update:

 

pointer
07:38 IST, January 15th 2022
Assam reports 2,348 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Friday

Assam on Friday reported 2,348 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths and 861 recoveries:

 

pointer
07:34 IST, January 15th 2022
White House announces website to order free COVID-19 tests

White House announces website to order free COVID19 tests starting January 19:

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 15th 2022
Specially-abled run restaurant owner says no change in our rent, salary structure due to COVID

"We'll are facing downfall & there is no change in our rent, salary structure. My entire restaurant is run by specially-abled people & I can't leave them. More stringent SOPs should be laid down instead of closing down a business" said a restaurant owner in Pune. 

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 15th 2022
Haryana reports 8,841 new cases, Active case stands at 41,420, positivity rate 17.31%

Haryana reports 8,841 new cases, Active case stands at 41,420, positivity rate 17.31%:

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 15th 2022
West Bengal BJP writes to State Election Commissioner to postpone the municipality elections

In view of surge in COVID cases, West Bengal BJP writes to State Election Commissioner requesting to postpone the municipality elections for one month:

 

pointer
07:21 IST, January 15th 2022
Centre refutes reports of undercounting COVID deaths as 'baseless & misleading'

There have been some media reports claiming a 'significant undercounting' of actual COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves, alleging that the final death toll may be 'substantially greater' crossing the three million mark. The Centre has, however, clarified the reports as being false.

"Government of India has a very comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths, based on globally acceptable categorisation. All deaths are being independently reported by States, and are being compiled centrally. The backlog in COVID-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times are being reconciled in the data of Govt of India on a regular basis," the Press Information Bureau said, adding, "A large number of States have regularly reconciled their death numbers and have reported arrear deaths in a broadly transparent manner. Therefore, to project that deaths have been under-reported is without basis and without justification."

pointer
07:21 IST, January 15th 2022
SEC seeks more data to grant full market approval to Covaxin & Covishield

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has asked for more data from the COVID vaccine manufacturers- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for granting them full market approval for their vaccines Covishield and Covaxin respectively, reported ANI. 

Read full story here.

Tags: COVID, Omicron, Health Ministry
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND