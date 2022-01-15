Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Modi Urges People To Follow Rules & Get Vaccinated

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay/PTI
Mizoram COVID-19 update:
COVID-19 | Mizoram reported 373 recoveries and 1 death. Active cases 7685 pic.twitter.com/z3fukpy62L— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022
Assam on Friday reported 2,348 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths and 861 recoveries:
Assam COVID cases | 2,348 new cases, 5 deaths and 861 recoveries reported today. Active cases 15,267 pic.twitter.com/5MK2nA8bCg— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
White House announces website to order free COVID19 tests starting January 19:
White House announces website to order free COVID19 tests starting January 19 pic.twitter.com/W8nQ9jSFYw— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
"We'll are facing downfall & there is no change in our rent, salary structure. My entire restaurant is run by specially-abled people & I can't leave them. More stringent SOPs should be laid down instead of closing down a business" said a restaurant owner in Pune.
#COVID19 | We'll are facing downfall & there is no change in our rent, salary structure. My entire restaurant is run by specially-abled people & I can't leave them. More stringent SOPs should be laid down instead of closing down a business, said a restaurant owner in Pune pic.twitter.com/HCSyFU7LOT— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
Haryana reports 8,841 new cases, Active case stands at 41,420, positivity rate 17.31%:
#COVID19 | Haryana reports 8,841 new cases, Active case stands at 41,420, positivity rate 17.31% pic.twitter.com/zMP1lTJW7I— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
In view of surge in COVID cases, West Bengal BJP writes to State Election Commissioner requesting to postpone the municipality elections for one month:
In view of surge in COVID cases, West Bengal BJP writes to State Election Commissioner requesting to postpone the municipality elections for one month pic.twitter.com/2dZOpz5UpN— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
There have been some media reports claiming a 'significant undercounting' of actual COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves, alleging that the final death toll may be 'substantially greater' crossing the three million mark. The Centre has, however, clarified the reports as being false.
"Government of India has a very comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths, based on globally acceptable categorisation. All deaths are being independently reported by States, and are being compiled centrally. The backlog in COVID-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times are being reconciled in the data of Govt of India on a regular basis," the Press Information Bureau said, adding, "A large number of States have regularly reconciled their death numbers and have reported arrear deaths in a broadly transparent manner. Therefore, to project that deaths have been under-reported is without basis and without justification."
The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has asked for more data from the COVID vaccine manufacturers- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for granting them full market approval for their vaccines Covishield and Covaxin respectively, reported ANI.
Read full story here.