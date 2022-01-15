Coronavirus In India Live Updates: PM Modi Urges People To Follow Rules & Get Vaccinated

There have been some media reports claiming a 'significant undercounting' of actual COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves, alleging that the final death toll may be 'substantially greater' crossing the three million mark. The Centre has, however, clarified the reports as being false.

"Government of India has a very comprehensive definition to classify COVID deaths, based on globally acceptable categorisation. All deaths are being independently reported by States, and are being compiled centrally. The backlog in COVID-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times are being reconciled in the data of Govt of India on a regular basis," the Press Information Bureau said, adding, "A large number of States have regularly reconciled their death numbers and have reported arrear deaths in a broadly transparent manner. Therefore, to project that deaths have been under-reported is without basis and without justification."