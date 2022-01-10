Coronavirus In India Updates: Over 9 Lakh 'precaution Doses' Administered On First Day

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness to COVID19 and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress with 6 Western States/UTs. He reiterated the importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour against Covid-19

“Let there be no Lapses in our Preparedness; Holistic Synergy between Centre and State vital for Seamless and Effective Pandemic management," he said.