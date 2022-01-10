Coronavirus In India Updates: Over 9 Lakh 'precaution Doses' Administered On First Day

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Shutterstock
Senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said.
Assam reports 2,198 new cases, 2 deaths, and 416 recoveries on Monday; Active cases at 6,867. Positivity rate at 4.49%.
Union Health Ministry has removed the photo of PM Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to comply with the Model Code of Conduct.
Union Health Ministry removes photo of PM Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to comply with the Model Code of Conduct— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
(Attached are vaccination certificates issued in four of these states today) pic.twitter.com/t6XYbEQZI5
India began administering Precaution Doses. Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today. I would request all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As we all know, vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir records 706 fresh COVID cases on Monday, taking active cases to 4024 in the UT: Administration
Maharashtra reports 33,470 fresh COVID cases, 29,671 recoveries, and 8 deaths today— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
Active cases: 2,06,046
Total recoveries: 66,02,103
Patients in institutional quarantine: 2,505
Omicron cases: 1,247 pic.twitter.com/gmtf1aW9xs
"I got my covid test done after showing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves checked," BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted.
शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022
पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें।
AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'precautionary dose' as part of the nationwide drive for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities, that kickstarted on Monday.
Tamil Nadu announces a complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday). The general public is not to be allowed in all places of worship between January 14-16. The Pongal special buses can operate at 75% capacity.
More than 9 lakh precaution doses administered were administered on Monday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crore.
Gujarat reported 6,097 fresh COVID cases, 1,539 and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Total discharges are at 8,25,702. The Omicron cases in the state stood at 264.
Bihar reports 4,737 new #COVID19 cases in the state today. Active cases stand at 20,938: Bihar Health Department pic.twitter.com/0TnWy7GaAq— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
Mumbai reports 13,648 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.
Union Minister Ajay Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19 "with mild symptoms", isolates himself at home— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/sYvyCzBUxm
I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022
Karnataka recorded 11,698 fresh COVID cases, 1148 discharges, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu has reported 13,990 new cases, 2,547 recoveries, and 11 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 62,767.
Delhi reports 19,166 fresh COVID cases, 14,076 recoveries, and 17 deaths. The active cases stand at 65,806 while the total death toll has reached 25,177.
706 new positive cases and 4 deaths reported in the past 24 hours across Union Territory.
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness to COVID19 and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress with 6 Western States/UTs. He reiterated the importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour against Covid-19
“Let there be no Lapses in our Preparedness; Holistic Synergy between Centre and State vital for Seamless and Effective Pandemic management," he said.
Officers advised to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour followed by people in markets: Delhi LG Anil Baijal. The DDMA has also decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only.
Mumbai's Dharavi reported 97 fresh COVID cases, taking total active cases in the area to 943: BMC
Today's DDMA meeting decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, the Delhi LG said.
"Delhi Health Department was advised to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including for those in the age group of 15-18 years," Delhi LG said.
Physical classes for students of up to 12th standard to remain closed till January 16 in Uttarakhand, online classes to continue: State Government
Multiple time world snooker and billiards champion Pankaj Advani has tested positive for COVID-19. The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. "On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," his office said.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है।— CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022
During the meeting with health ministers of 5 States and one UT, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised them to ensure that all kinds of Oxygen infrastructure be checked such that it is in a functional/operational state, ANI said quoting its sources.
Kerala on Monday reported 5797 new COVID cases, 2796 recoveries, and 19 deaths. The active cases stand at 37, 736 while the death toll is at 49, 757.
146 new Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479: State Health minister Dr Sudhakar K
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The Schools and colleges have been shut till January 26, 2022.