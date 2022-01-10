Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Updates: Over 9 Lakh 'precaution Doses' Administered On First Day

India is all set to begin COVID-19 booster shots or 'precaution dose' drive amid rise in COVID-19 cases. The precautionary vaccine dose will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals aged 60 years and above with comorbidities. There will be no mix up as the third dose of the COVID-19 booster shot will be the same vaccine that has been given to them the previous two times.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
COVID-19

Image: ANI/Shutterstock

23:03 IST, January 10th 2022
Senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat & his wife Brinda Karat test COVID positive

Senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat have tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said.

22:55 IST, January 10th 2022
Assam reports 2,198 new cases & 2 deaths

Assam reports 2,198 new cases, 2 deaths, and 416 recoveries on Monday; Active cases at 6,867. Positivity rate at 4.49%.

22:29 IST, January 10th 2022
Health Ministry removes photo of PM Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound states

Union Health Ministry has removed the photo of PM Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to comply with the Model Code of Conduct.

 

22:02 IST, January 10th 2022
'Kudos to those who have got vaccinated today': PM Modi on day 1 of booster dose administration

 

21:34 IST, January 10th 2022
Jammu and Kashmir reports 706 new COVID cases

Jammu and Kashmir records 706 fresh COVID cases on Monday, taking active cases to 4024 in the UT: Administration

21:17 IST, January 10th 2022
Maharashtra reports 33,470 fresh COVID cases & 8 deaths; Omicron cases at 1,247

 

20:59 IST, January 10th 2022
JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

"I got my covid test done after showing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves checked," BJP chief JP Nadda tweeted.

 

20:48 IST, January 10th 2022
AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'precautionary dose'

AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'precautionary dose' as part of the nationwide drive for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities, that kickstarted on Monday.

 

20:48 IST, January 10th 2022
Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown on January 16

Tamil Nadu announces a complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday). The general public is not to be allowed in all places of worship between January 14-16. The Pongal special buses can operate at 75% capacity.

20:32 IST, January 10th 2022
Over 9 lakh precaution doses administered

More than 9 lakh precaution doses administered were administered on Monday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 crore.

20:21 IST, January 10th 2022
Gujarat logs 6,097 new cases, two deaths

Gujarat reported 6,097 fresh COVID cases, 1,539 and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Total discharges are at 8,25,702. The Omicron cases in the state stood at 264.

20:21 IST, January 10th 2022
4,737 fresh COVID cases reported in Bihar

 

20:03 IST, January 10th 2022
Mumbai logs 13,648 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai reports 13,648 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours.
 

19:49 IST, January 10th 2022
Union Minister Ajay Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

 

19:47 IST, January 10th 2022
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19 'with mild symptoms'

 

19:41 IST, January 10th 2022
Karnataka logs 11,698 fresh COVID cases and 4 deaths

 

Karnataka recorded 11,698 fresh COVID cases, 1148 discharges, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

19:27 IST, January 10th 2022
Tamil Nadu reports 13,990 new cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu has reported 13,990 new cases, 2,547 recoveries, and 11 deaths, in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 62,767.

19:27 IST, January 10th 2022
Delhi reports 19,166 fresh COVID cases, and 17 deaths

Delhi reports 19,166 fresh COVID cases, 14,076 recoveries, and 17 deaths. The active cases stand at 65,806 while the total death toll has reached 25,177.

19:17 IST, January 10th 2022
Jammu and Kashmir reports 706 new COVID cases

706 new positive cases and 4 deaths reported in the past 24 hours across Union Territory.

19:17 IST, January 10th 2022
Union Health min Mansukh Mandaviya chairs COVID review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness to COVID19 and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress with 6 Western States/UTs. He reiterated the importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour against Covid-19

 “Let there be no Lapses in our Preparedness; Holistic Synergy between Centre and State vital for Seamless and Effective Pandemic management," he said.

19:12 IST, January 10th 2022
Delhi LG Anil Baijal advises Officers to strictly ensure COVID-apt behaviour by people in markets

Officers advised to strictly ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour followed by people in markets: Delhi LG Anil Baijal. The DDMA has also decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only. 

19:04 IST, January 10th 2022
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 97 fresh COVID cases

Mumbai's Dharavi reported 97 fresh COVID cases, taking total active cases in the area to 943: BMC

19:00 IST, January 10th 2022
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, DDMA decides to close restaurants & bars; only take away facility available

Today's DDMA meeting decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, the Delhi LG said.

"Delhi Health Department was advised to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including for those in the age group of 15-18 years," Delhi LG said.

19:00 IST, January 10th 2022
Uttarakhand suspends physical classes up to 12th class till January 16

Physical classes for students of up to 12th standard to remain closed till January 16 in Uttarakhand, online classes to continue: State Government

19:00 IST, January 10th 2022
Pankaj Advani tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple time world snooker and billiards champion Pankaj Advani has tested positive for COVID-19.  The ace cueist confirmed it to PTI on Monday.

18:44 IST, January 10th 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. "On the advice of doctors, he has isolated himself at his residence," his office said.

 

18:30 IST, January 10th 2022
Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya meets Health Ministers of 5 states & 1 UT; advises them to keep check on Oxygen infrastructure

During the meeting with health ministers of 5 States and one UT, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised them to ensure that all kinds of Oxygen infrastructure be checked such that it is in a functional/operational state, ANI said quoting its sources.

18:07 IST, January 10th 2022
Kerala reports 5797 new COVID cases, 19 deaths

Kerala on Monday reported 5797 new COVID cases, 2796 recoveries, and 19 deaths. The active cases stand at 37, 736 while the death toll is at 49, 757.

17:45 IST, January 10th 2022
Karnataka reports 146 fresh Omicron cases; total state tally reaches 479

146 new Omicron cases have been confirmed today taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 479: State Health minister Dr Sudhakar K

17:45 IST, January 10th 2022
Haryana imposes fresh COVID restrictions

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The Schools and colleges have been shut till January 26, 2022.

 

