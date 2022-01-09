PM Reviews COVID Situation; Stresses On Adequate Health Infra, Speedy Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 where he discussed the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign amongst other developments in wake of rising in COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant. During the meeting, the PM urged officials to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level, accelerate vaccine drive for adolescents as well as continue scientific research in testing, vaccines and genome sequencing.

PM Modi also urged officials to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services and leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas. A meeting with CMs is likely to convene to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response, said PM Modi at the meeting asking officials to continue Jan Andolan focused on COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

PM Modi holds COVID review meeting

According to an official release, a detailed presentation highlighting the surge in cases being reported globally along with the status of COVID-19 in India in various States and Districts of concern was given by the Health Secretary to the Prime Minister. Various efforts taken by the Central Government in terms of supporting States to upgrade health infrastructure, testing capacity, availability of oxygen & ICU beds were highlighted along with predictive scenarios of peak cases.

"PM stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states," the release read.

It was also shared that 31% adolescents aged 15-18 years had already been administered the 1st dose of the COVID vaccine within 7 days to which PM urged to further accelerate the vaccine drive in 'mission mode'.

PM directs intensive containment & active surveillance

After the discussion, PM Modi urged intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting high cases and highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a 'new normal' to control spread. He also stressed on availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas and exhorted the need for effective implementation of Home Isolation for mild/asymptomatic case, the official release mentioned.

"While conveying his gratitude for the relentless services provided by healthcare workers in managing COVID-19 so far, he suggested to ensure that the vaccination coverage through precaution dose for healthcare workers, front line workers should also be taken up in mission mode," the statement of the Government read.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of Coronavirus have been reported in the country.

(Image: ANI)