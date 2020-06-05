Coronavirus Count In India Surge Past 2.17 Lakh, Mumbai Continues To Be Worst Hit

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 2.17 lakh on Thursday with a record number of over 9,000 new cases. Several states reported their highest one-day surge, even as efforts were accelerated to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the pandemic.

Cases continue to rise in India

A nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25, which was initially announced for 21 days, but was extended thrice and the last fourth phase ended on May 31. A graded exit from the lockdown began on June 1 and the next phase, beginning June 8, would see the reopening of malls, hotels and restaurants, among other places, followed by further easing of the lockdown curbs through the remaining weeks of June and then in July.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the Standard Operating Procedure to facilitate the reopening of hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services. However, hospitality units in containment zones shall continue to remain closed. The SOP issued has also advised children below 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to stay home. The SOP mandates use of face covers/masks and strictly prohibits spitting. It has also advised the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app. Furthermore, only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed on the premises.

The worst affected city, Mumbai, recorded 1442 positive cases on Thursday taking the city's total cases to 44,704. 48 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1465. The Public Health Department of the BMC advised citizens to not self-medicate in case of a fever. It observed that all high-risk citizens having co-morbidities and senior citizens should not go out of the house. Moreover, people have been asked to consume home-made cooked food only and avoid food sold on footpaths.

PM Modi affirms India's capacity to produce vaccines at low cost

PM Modi offered India's support in producing vaccines at a low cost during the UK-led Global Vaccine Summit organised by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi). PM Modi also highlighted that India had donated to the Gavi despite being eligible for financial support. The PM reiterated the country's solidarity with the rest of the world amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Thereafter, he conveyed his best wishes for the success of Gavi. India pledged 15 million US dollars to the Gavi.

