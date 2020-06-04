At Global Vaccine Summit, PM Modi Affirms India's Capacity To Produce Vaccines At Low Cost

Addressing the UK-led Global Vaccine Summit organised by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's support in producing vaccines at a low cost. This assumes significance in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed 3,83,872 lives all over the world. So far, there is no vaccine to cure the novel coronavirus. He emphasised that the Gavi was not just an alliance but a symbol of global solidarity. Moreover, he cited India's track record of immunisation.

He also highlighted that India had donated to the Gavi despite being eligible for financial support. The PM reiterated the country's solidarity with the rest of the world amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Thereafter, he conveyed his best wishes for the success of Gavi. India pledged 15 million US dollars to the Gavi.

India has today pledged 15 million US Dollars to Gavi, the international vaccine alliance. PM Modi was addressing the virtual Global Vaccine Summit hosted by UK PM Boris Johnson in which over 50 ​countries-business leaders,UN agencies,civil society,govt ministers participated:PMO pic.twitter.com/n8QtkqWGlY — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Here is PM Modi's full address:

"Thank you for giving me an opportunity to address you. Gavi is not just a global alliance. It is also a symbol of global solidarity and a reminder that by helping others, we can also help ourselves. We understand the importance of immunization. One of the first programmes launched by our government was Mission Indradhanush. It aims to ensure full vaccination of our children and pregnant women. India is the world's 4th most producer of vaccines. We are fortunate to contribute to the immunization of 60% of the world's children. Excellency, India recognises and values the work of Gavi. That is why we became a donor to Gavi while still being eligible for Gavi support. Our support to Gavi is not only financial, India's huge demand brings down the global price of the vaccine. Your excellency, in today's challenging context, I want to reiterate that India stands in solidarity with the world. Our proven capacity to produce quality medicines and vaccines at low cost, our own domestic experience in rapidly expanding immunisation and our considerable research talent- these are all at the service of humanity. Once more, my best wishes for the success of Gavi and today's meeting. You can count on India's support."

What is Gavi?

The Gavi came into inception in 2000 with an aim to encourage manufacturers to lower the vaccine prices for the poorest countries in return for long-term and high volume demand from these nations. Its core partners are the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gavi has helped vaccinate 760 million children in the world's poorest nations, preventing more than 13 million deaths. UK PM Boris Johnson, addressing the Summit, called upon all the countries to back Gavi in the fight against the world's deadliest diseases.

