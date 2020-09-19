Coronavirus: India Overtakes US In Highest Number Of Recoveries, Tally Cross 42 Lakh

In a landmark global milestone, India has overtaken the United States to become the top country in terms of global Coronavirus recoveries, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India has reported the highest number of total recoveries with more than 42 lakh (42,08,431) COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28%.

India overtakes USA to become No.1 in terms of global #COVID19 recoveries



Total recoveries cross 42 lakh; 19% of the global recoveries



India scales another peak of single day highest recoveries



More than 95,000 recovered in the last 24 hourshttps://t.co/vy0yEJpfcL pic.twitter.com/nPHKZDJgED — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 19, 2020

The Health Ministry observed that the authorities' focussed, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance, and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have together resulted in this global achievement.

Statewise figures

A total of 95,880 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours. 90% of the new recovered cases are being reported from 16 States/UTs while about 60% are being reported from five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 22,000 (23%) and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 11,000 (12.3%) to the single-day recoveries.

The top five states with the maximum caseload — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh — are also nodal for the highest number of total recoveries.

READ | Centre Should’ve Admitted That There Is Community Spread Of COVID In Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Follow Coronavirus live updates

Multiple measures to aid recovery

Citing reasons for the high recovery figures, the Health Ministry noted that India has allowed for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma, and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid recovery in COVID-19 patients.

"Supervised home/facility isolation for mild and moderate cases, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have enabled seamless and efficient patient management," a Ministry statement said.

AIIMS, New Delhi has handheld the States/UTs for enhancing the clinical management skills of doctors in the ICUs, through the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' and Centers of Excellence. Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, the sessions have aided in a substantial increase of the total nationwide recovered cases and maintaining a low and steadily declining mortality rate. Nineteen such National e-ICUs have been held covering 249 hospitals of 28 States/UTs across the country, till date.

The Centre has been regularly reviewing the assistance provided to the State/UT governments. Several high level multi-specialist Central teams have been deployed in States/UTs. These support them for strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, and efficient clinical management. The Centre has also been regularly reviewing the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals/health facilities. These have played a critical intervention role in India’s high recoveries and maintained a low Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which currently stands at 1.61%.

(PTI Photo)

READ | State Health Minister In LS: FSSAI Found No Evidence Of Foodborne Transmission Of COVID-19

READ | COVID-19: Most Homemade Masks Block Large Cough Droplets, Even As Single Layer, Says Study