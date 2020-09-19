State Health Minister in LS: FSSAI found no evidence of foodborne transmission of COVID-19

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, FSSAI clarified the concerns related to the foodborne transmission of the virus. During the monsoon session of Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey in his written reply informed about the finding of the expert committee set up for this purpose by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. "No conclusive evidence for foodborne transmission of coronavirus was found," said Choubey. He further explained that the food imported from other countries affected by COVID-19 is safe for consumption as reported by FSSAI.

Is the foodborne transmission of COVID-19 possible?

In a press release in March, FSSAI informed that food items imported from COVID-19 affected countries are safe for human consumption. It further informed that an expert committee was put together to understand and examine the possibility of the presence of coronavirus and its transmission via consumption of such imported food items. Following their research, the expert committee informed the no conclusive evidence of foodborne transmission of COVID-19 was found.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 53 Lakh; 42,08,432 Cured So Far

Read | Developing Concrete Action Plan To Eliminate Single-use Plastic: FSSAI

"Coronavirus predominately affects the respiratory system and spread from human to human via droplets while sneezing, coughing, contaminated hands and surfaces," read the press release

Read | FSSAI Considers Regulations To Reduce Plastic Usage In Food Packaging

Read | WHO Chief Says World Was ‘woefully’ Underprepared For COVID-19 Pandemic

FSSAI also clarified that it is safe to consume meat from cooked livestock as well as poultry but warned against the consumption of raw or undercooked meat as a precautionary measure. It also warned against the consumption of unprocessed food items and asked people to properly cook frozen foods before eating them. They further suggested people follow safety and hygiene protocols, especially when consuming raw fruits or vegetables. FSSAI also assured that it would gather information regarding any such foodborne transmission of COVID-19 and continue collecting evidence from scientists and researchers across the globe while promising that steps would be taken to prevent it in case any evidence emerges.

Read | Emmys' First COVID-19 Safe Trophy Presenter Costume Look Out; See Here

Read | 27 New Cases Push COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 3,631