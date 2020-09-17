COVID-19: India Records More Than 82,000 Recoveries For Two Days In A Row, Tally Cross 40L

More than 82,000 Coronavirus patients recovered from the disease for the second straight day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. India has thus far reported 51,18,253 cases of COVID-19, of which 40,25,079 people have recovered. This puts the recovery rate at 78.64%.

The Ministry noted that recovered cases have now exceeded active cases — those under medical supervision — by more than 30 lakhs (30,15,103) and are four times the latter.

"These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days," the Ministry said. In a chart shared by Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the number of recovered cases stood at 20,37,870 on August 19, a figure that has now soared to 40,25,079 as of September 17.

#COVID19 UPDATE



👉India records more than 82,000 Recoveries for two days in a row



👉These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/hXFHmIy4K4 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 17, 2020

Follow Coronavirus Live Updates

READ | Senior Citizen Recovers From COVID-19, Offers Rice Grown In His Field To Treating Team

The Ministry said Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6,476), and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries. These States together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

In a worrying milestone, the total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) as of Thursday.

Close to half (48.45%) of the active cases are concentrated in three States — Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Together with the States of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these five states contribute nearly 60% of the total active cases.

Moreover, 1,132 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. With 474 new cases of mortality, Maharashtra accounted for more than 40% of the new deaths. The following four States of Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5% of the fatalities in the last 24 hours.

(PTI Photo)

READ | 2 Indigenous Covid-19 Candidate Vaccines Reveal 'Excellent Safety' In Phase-I Trials: Govt

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine Status Tracker And Average Time Taken For Other Viruses In History