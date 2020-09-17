Last Updated:

Senior Citizen Recovers From COVID-19, Offers Rice Grown In His Field To Treating Team

A man is winning hearts on social media after he offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff that helped him recover from COVID-19.

Senior citizen

A man is winning hearts on social media after he offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff that helped him recover from COVID-19. A Twitter user named Dr. Urvi Shukla, an MD by profession, took to the micro-blogging site to share the incredible story. She wrote that the man, a senior citizen, recovered from COVID-19 after staying in the intensive care unit for 15 days and sent rice grown by him in his own field to the treating team as a way to thank them. 

'Richly deserved' 

The post has garnered more than 3,300 likes since being shared on Twitter on September 14. Netizens have flooded the comment section of Urvi with messages pull of praise for the frontline workers risking their lives to help India battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is pure blessings, honour and certificate to a noble profession, as Hindu, we put rice as an offering to god on the auspicious occasion. I guess you and your team earned it.may you live long to serve the deprived section with dedication," one user commented. 

India is currently the second-most affected country in the world with confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassing the 5 million mark. According to data from the Ministry of Health, India has been recording more than 50,000 cases daily since late July. India on September 16 registered over 90,000 infections and 1,290 deaths. As of Wednesday, more than 83,000 people in the country have lost their lives to the disease. 

