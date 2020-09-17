Senior Citizen Recovers From COVID-19, Offers Rice Grown In His Field To Treating Team

A man is winning hearts on social media after he offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff that helped him recover from COVID-19. A Twitter user named Dr. Urvi Shukla, an MD by profession, took to the micro-blogging site to share the incredible story. She wrote that the man, a senior citizen, recovered from COVID-19 after staying in the intensive care unit for 15 days and sent rice grown by him in his own field to the treating team as a way to thank them.

Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator).



He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field. pic.twitter.com/kbPkoyjoYC — Dr Urvi Shukla MD (@docurvishukla) September 14, 2020

'Richly deserved'

The post has garnered more than 3,300 likes since being shared on Twitter on September 14. Netizens have flooded the comment section of Urvi with messages pull of praise for the frontline workers risking their lives to help India battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is pure blessings, honour and certificate to a noble profession, as Hindu, we put rice as an offering to god on the auspicious occasion. I guess you and your team earned it.may you live long to serve the deprived section with dedication," one user commented.

Appreciate his feelings. This is not simple rice but blessings from his heart and soul, yielded by his hard work.



Thanks for your acknowledgement.



Good work wouldn't be stopped by you Dr Urvi. — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) September 14, 2020

Awww!! Richly deserved, Urvi. I actually have tears in the eyes, can't belive what you must be going through day in and out. — Sayali.Mahashur (@SMahashur) September 14, 2020

Such a touching gesture. Nothing is more valuable than this wonderful expression of gratitude 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Pai 🇮🇳 (@vivekpai01) September 14, 2020

Thank you for sharing. Very nice gesture and also appreciate hardwork from your end. — Yogesh Raikar (@YogeshRaikar7) September 14, 2020

Thats beautiful!!! — Milin 🇮🇳 (@milinj26) September 14, 2020

India is currently the second-most affected country in the world with confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassing the 5 million mark. According to data from the Ministry of Health, India has been recording more than 50,000 cases daily since late July. India on September 16 registered over 90,000 infections and 1,290 deaths. As of Wednesday, more than 83,000 people in the country have lost their lives to the disease.

