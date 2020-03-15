Maharashtra: One More Tests Positive For Coronavirus Taking Total Count To 32

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, one more person tested positive on Sunday in Aurangabad. A 59-year-old woman with a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan tested positive making the total number of cases in Maharashtra 32. Earlier on Saturday, new cases were detected in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Yavatmal.

Late Saturday night, State disease surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate informed that five persons from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Mumbai had tested positive for the virus. Four of them had come in contact with a group that had returned from Dubai. Some members of this group have already tested positive. Another person had visited Thailand recently, Dr Awate added. It took the number of coronavirus patients in the Pune area to 15.

Four new patients of coronavirus were confirmed in Mumbai on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Of the new patients confirmed in Mumbai, one is resident of the city while others are from Kamothe, Vashi and Kalyan, all peripheral towns. All are admitted to Kasturba Hospital and their condition is stable, BMC deputy director, health, Daksha Shah said. Earlier in the day, two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the Coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city.

Thus, so far across the state, fifteen Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pune, eight in Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one in Thane, Ahmednagar and now Aurangabad. Some of the persons who tested positive have a history of travelling to the United States, Dubai, France, the Philippines, and Qatar, a health department statement said. A 71-year-old man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have Coronavirus infection, died during treatment in Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the State will remain closed till the month-end. Grocery stores that sell commodities of daily need will remain open, he said.

The State government also issued a directive that all schools and colleges in areas of municipal corporations, municipalities and Nagar panchayats shall remain closed till March 31. Tope also said that examinations of classes one to nine will be postponed if they are being held currently, only the std 10th and 12th board exams will take place as per the schedule.

