Coronavirus Outbreak: 14 More Test Positive In Kashmir; Cases Rise To 106 In J&K

In the thick of the Coronavirus pandemic, Kashmir witnessed a rise of 14 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 106 in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K government spokesperson notified that there were 82 active Coronavirus cases in Kashmir and 18 active cases in Jammu.

According to local reports, 33,503 travelers and those in contact with suspected cases of Coronavirus have been placed under surveillance. "A total of 10981 are in-home quarantine, 100 in hospital isolation, 619 in hospital quarantine, and 16,237 in-home surveillance," the J&K authorities said.

The Chest Diseases hospital informed that all COVID-19 patients were responding well to the treatment. "People should come clean on their travel history. Early detection helps us to put the person in isolation facilities and thus there won't be an exponential spread of the virus," he said. Officials said the authorities have started an aggressive contact tracing campaign across the union territory to contain the spread of the disease.

Restrictions in Kashmir

The restrictions in the valley were tightened after the highest single-day increase in Coronavirus cases were detected, officials said. To contain the spread of the virus, the main roads were sealed off and barriers were erected at several places by security forces to curb unwanted movement.

The markets across the valley remained shut, except for the essential groceries and pharmacies. Along with that, public transport remained off the roads. Educational institutions across Kashmir have been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs, and restaurants have been shut down more than a week before the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus announced by the Prime Minister. Over 40 people were arrested in Kashmir on Friday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the nationwide lockdown, police said. Police arrested 42 people for violating the orders and the arrests were made in the districts of Kupwara, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, a police spokesman said.

While PM Modi announced a nation-wide 3-week lockdown on March 24, the Jammu & Kashmir authorities had already announced a lockdown in the union territory on March 22. Two patients have already died, while three others have recovered from Coronavirus in J&K.

