'Made Art 370 Trend Again', Says Omar Abdullah After Being Trolled 'Corona Gone?' Jibe

Politics

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9-mins Lights-out appeal' asking that if the lights out made the virus wander

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9-mins Lights-out appeal' asking if the lights out made the virus wander. PM Narendra Modi had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday. Visuals from all across India flooded social media, showing families standing at their balconies with lit torches and diyas.

After Omar Abdullah questioned the result of the 9 mins lights out, netizens took a jibe at him that was sarcastically intuned with Article 370, the revocation of which completed 8 months today. Omar had also been detained since the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019, but was released on March 24. He was also slapped with the Public Safety Act on February 6. But the former Chief Minister has not yet broken silence over the abrogation.

However, in an unprecedented response from netizens, the reactions on Article 370 started trending on Twitter. Giving an amusing reply to that, Abdullah stated that at least he got Article 370 trending again. 

Later in another tweet, Omar said that he missed such kind of trolling after spending "all these months in detention."

READ: Let There Be Light! Watch India's dazzling 9-minute expression of unity versus Coronavirus

READ: PM Modi lights a lamp during '9 Minutes for India' to vanquish darkness caused by COVID-19

The rationale behind PM Modi's appeal

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives. 

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

READ: President Kovind & first lady light lamps expressing solidarity India's COVID-19 fight

READ: PM Modi's Cabinet colleagues light lamp to showcase solidarity in fight against COVID-19\

First Published:
