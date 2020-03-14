IMPORTANT: Indian Embassy In US Posts Advisory For Indian Students In US Amid Coronavirus

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the Embassy of India in the United States of America (USA) issued guidelines for Indian students studying in the country on Friday. The guidelines were issued after multiple US universities started shutting down their campuses to contain the spread of the virus.

Most universities have decided to shut their campuses including the accommodation facilities for around 2-4 weeks. The guidelines, therefore, addressed how Indian students could avail for either accommodation or travel back to India. This comes after US President Donald Trump declared the Coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of #CoronavirusPandemic. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i2DgWPw3Jd — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2020

The guidelines also highlighted that Indian students traveling back to India from the US would be subjected to compulsory quarantine. The Indian Government had recently announced that all passengers coming in from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15, will be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days.

In a move to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued an advisory stating that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020. This move will come into effect from 1200 GMT March 13, 2020, at the port of departure. Currently, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India stands at 82.

