PM Modi To Address The Nation On Thursday At 8 Pm Over Coronavirus Pandemic

In wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm. The Prime Minister will talk about issues related to the COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it, tweeted the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday. In a series of tweets, the PMO India also stated that PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 spread and also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness.

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

Furthermore, it stated that the Prime Minister emphasized on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organizations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace and also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating the virus including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 182,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

