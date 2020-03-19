Coronavirus: British Man Lands In Trouble For Selling 'Anti-Coronavirus Juice' In Kerala

A British national was reported to Kerala authorities for selling 'anti-coronavirus juice' for Rs 150 on Wednesday, March 18. According to the reports, the shocking incident took place in Varkala, which is a tourist hotspot located nearly 45 kilometres from the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

As per reports, the foreigner ran a cafe in the region and it is believed that some local people reported the matter to the police.

READ: Franco Mulakkal To Approach Kerala HC With Discharge Plea After Sessions Court's Dismissal

Police warn the shopkeeper

As per reports, the man told the cops that it was just a juice made of ginger, lemon and gooseberry and he named it as 'anti-corona virus juice'. The Inspector of police of Varkala area said that the foreign national, aged around 60, did not have any malicious intentions and had not sold the juice to anyone.

According to the police, the police let the man go after giving him a strong warning against such tactics. As per the reports, Varkala has been under tight security watchdog amid growing numbers of coronavirus cases as an Italian tourist who resided at Varkala tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

READ: Kerala Launches Massive 'Break The Chain' Campaign To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

'Break the Chain' campaign

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus has launched a massive handwashing campaign named 'Break the Chain'. As per the latest figures released by the Union Health Ministry, 151 positive cases of the virus have been reported pan-India with Kerala reporting 24 cases.

Under the 'Break the Chain' campaign, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has installed several water taps with hand wash bottles in public places across the State such as at the entry and exit gates of railway stations, bus stops and other areas that see mass footfall. The awareness campaign is also actively encouraging people to use hand sanitisers when they are outdoors. Sanitisers amidst other hygiene products has also been made available in all offices.

READ: Kerala Couple Ties Knot Wearing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

READ: Foreign Tourists Hit Hurdles In Kerala Due To Coronavirus Scare

(Pic Credit - Pixabay; Representational)