Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Adds New Skill To His Repertoire Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the national lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus crisis, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday revealed how he is spending his time at home. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of jigsaw puzzles and stated that his son has upped his game.

In this lockdown my 3 year old son has really upped my jigsaw game. pic.twitter.com/CDE1f3aRxg — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) March 25, 2020

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Read: COVID-19: Govt suspends toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 468,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,185 people. Meanwhile, around 113,817 have reportedly been recovered.

Read: COVID-19 lockdown: J&K LG approves series of support measures for poor and needy

Along with it, as of date, India has reported over 600 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 85-year-old dies in Ahmedabad; 37 positive cases in Gujarat

Read: Haryana's anti-Coronavirus move: Healthcare staff due for retirement get extension