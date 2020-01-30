Coronavirus Outbreak: India Awaits China’s Approval To Operate Two Aircraft

Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Government of India has requested to operate two aircraft to China to evacuate Indian nationals from Hubei province. Speaking at the weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the government is waiting for formal approval from the Chinese side after which the evacuation will start.

Kumar said that the government has been conducting a regular review of the situation arising due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China. “We have established contacts with over 600 Indians living in coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China,” added Kumar saying they have asked Indians in living in Hubei Province whether they want to return to India.

Counselor Ji Rong, the spokesperson to the Chinese Embassy in India, said that it has maintained close communication with the Indian government and timely briefed on the development of the epidemic. Rong said that the Chinese side is playing close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of coronavirus in India. He further added that China will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen epidemic prevention and control.

“We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the Indian side, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns timely,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Emergency committee meeting

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization has decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new coronavirus on January 30. The meeting is aimed at getting advice on whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

“WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word “moderate” inaccurately in the #coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

