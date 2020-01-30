Japanese Evacuees Quarantined After 3 Of Them Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Recently amid the growing fears of the new Chinese coronavirus, 200 Japanese citizens were evacuated from China. Japan's health minister on Thursday announced that of the 200 citizens evacuated, 3 of them have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The three infected Japanese citizens arrived in Japan on Wednesday.

Not all infected showed symptoms

According to the authorities, 2 of the three people did not show symptoms of the coronavirus during evacuation. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has been quoted telling the Japanese parliament that these 3 new cases bring the tally of the people in Japan infected with the virus to 11.

Two people out of the 11 people in Japan that have contracted the virus have never been to China signifying that they contracted the virus through other means. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also addressed lawmakers and said that the 3 new cases would be isolated and treated in a special facility.

US citizens evacuated

On the other hand, none of the 195 US citizens who were evacuated on a chartered flight from Wuhan to California has shown any symptoms of infection, a senior US health official said on Wednesday. The deadly coronavirus has reportedly killed 170 and infected over 7,700 till now.

Nancy Messonnier from the centre of US Disease Control and Prevention reportedly said all the evacuees have been assigned quarters a military base in California where they will remain in isolation on a voluntary basis for 72 hours. While talking to international media she said that all of them have agreed to remain on base.

The period between exposure to novel coronavirus and the appearance of the first symptoms of the disease is 5.2 days on average, a new study found. According to one of the largest and comprehensive case study published on the mysterious coronavirus, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus doubled every 7.4 days since its first emergence.

The report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), found that the median age of the first 425 patients with confirmed Novel Coronavirus - Infected Pneumonia (NCIP) was 59 years. Among those patients, 56 per cent were male while 55 per cent of the cases were linked to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, as compared with 8.6 per cent of the subsequent cases.

