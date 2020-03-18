JEE Mains To Be Postponed Until Further Notice In Wake Of Coronavirus: HRD Ministry Order

In an attempt to avoid mass gatherings to contain Coronavirus' spread, the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint-Entrance Exam (JEE) for the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and other engineering college admissions till further notice. The National Testing Agency on Wednesday informed that a fresh date for JEE will be decided in accordance with the schedule of the board (CBSE) and other competitive exams. The exam was scheduled to be held between April 5 and April 11 earlier. The new date will be announced on March 31.

All ongoing examinations, including that of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) & university exams, may be rescheduled after March 31: Ministry of Human Resource Development pic.twitter.com/83Rb6NQzMn — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

HRD Ministry orders CBSE to postpone exams

The HRD Ministry has also ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone all ongoing exams across educational institutes, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. All CBSE board exams of Class 10 and 12 have been suspended till March 31 and will be rescheduled after reviewing the public health situation, the Board stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier, in an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed the upcoming board exam centers to ensure a sitting arrangement with adequate distance between the students. The board had also instructed invigilators to cover their faces with masks or handkerchiefs during the examination.

Health Ministry orders temporary closure

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Following the Health Ministry's order, the Tripura government on Monday shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, board exams will be held as per schedule. The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

