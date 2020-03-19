Coronavirus Outbreak: Puri Jagannath Temple To Shut Its Doors To Devotees From Friday

In the view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Puri Jagannath temple in Orissa will be closed to prevent the mass gathering of the devotees amidst the virus scare. The administration of the temple announced that the temple would be closed for the devotees from Friday. The administration also revealed that despite the closure of the temple to the devotees, rituals would be carried out within the temple as per usual.

The Orissa government on Wednesday had issued an advisory to all religious institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms, following which the temple decided to shut its doors to help arrest the spread of the virus.

"Despite closure for the general public, rituals will be carried out as usual at the temple," Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, informed reporters. He added that only priests and sevayats will be allowed to enter the temple premises.

Shirdi Closes Sai Baba Temple

In a bid to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Tuesday informed that Shirdi Sai Baba temple will be closed for devotees from 3:00 pm on March 17 till further orders. This comes after the Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Shut

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple also followed suit and decided to shut the temple for devotees till further notice. The temple trust released a press release on Monday stating that in order to prevent the mass gathering, which increases the risk of Coronavirus spread, the temple will remain shut till further notice.

ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Shut

The ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday also issued a statement announcing its shutting down till further notice. According to the authorities, the temple will be closed from March 17 as a precautionary measure.

(With Agency Inputs)