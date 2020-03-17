ISKCON Temple In Mumbai Issues Statement, Announces Shutting Down From March 17

In the view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday issued a statement announcing its shutting down till further notice. According to the authorities, the temple will be closed from March 17 as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Informing the state Assembly of the number of positive cases detected at that time, he declared all the schools to be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams which are being conducted.

Along with it, the Health Ministry has also ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

As a safety measure in relation to Coronavirus & as directed by Government of Maharashtra, ISKCON Juhu will remain closed from 17 March onwards till further notice.#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #Coronafighters #Corona #ISKCON — ISKCON Juhu (@ISKCONJuhu) March 16, 2020

Maharashtra government issues order

In an attempt to contain the novel Coronavirus' spread, the Maharashtra government has issued an order on Monday stating that no private offices should work beyond 50% attendance. The state government has passed orders to encourage work from home.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 114, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Apart from it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively.

India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 168,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 6,610 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

