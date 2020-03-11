Coronavirus Outbreak: Telangana Health Min Says 'No Positive Cases In State'

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday urged the people to remain calm as no positive cases of the Novel Coronavirus have been reported in the state. According to him, the suspected person who had returned from Dubai has been tested negative.

He said, "There is no need to panic. Today we have done the second test of the suspected patients and the reports will be out tomorrow. As we have to discharge him after 14 days, we have kept him in isolation and he will be discharged after 4 days."

On the preventive measures

According to the health minister, all the necessary measures and special digital thermal screening for all passengers are being done at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). Speaking to the media, he said, "We guided the airport authorities to take the complete details of the people who are coming back to India from abroad also who went for studies and working in abroad. We are scanning them appropriately with the thermal scanner. 200 staff members, 2 doctors, and 2 nurses are working near all the air bridges round the clock."

According to him, they have scanned 41,102 members as of now at the airport out of which 271 were doubtful but they turned out to be negative. Lauding the government's efforts, Rajender further added, "The central minister assured today that they are conducting screening tests at all the domestic airports. The Kerala government has arranged for isolation in all the districts. We arranged in Hyderabad. At present we have the intensive care units arranged for swine flu and arranged in such a way that we can use them if necessary."

India's Coronavirus count rises

Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, state authorities said on Tuesday as the number of such cases went up to 61. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 61.

Novel Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, has claimed more than 4,200 lives across the globe and has infected over 110,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the COVID-19 'pandemic threat is real' as the virus continues to spread worldwide. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 100 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

(With ANI Inputs)