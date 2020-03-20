Assam: Over 75000 Screened, Exams Postponed; No Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Reported Yet

With more than 75,000 inbound passengers screened so far at various airports, railway stations and bus terminals of the State, no positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Assam, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday. All exams in the State have been postponed till March 31.

Around 16,508 passengers have been screened at the various airports of Assam to date and there have been no positive cases so far. The Minister also said that 1,003 persons are under home quarantine and 164 of them have already completed the 14 days period. It may be mentioned that many among them, had come in contact with the foreign tourist, who was tested positive upon his arrival in Bhutan after spending around 10 days in Assam.

The Minister also informed that all exams (including ICSE, CBSE and universities) have been postponed till March 31. “All exams, remains postponed. ICSE and CBSE had already postponed their exams after Prime Minister’s appeal. So this is applicable to all,” said Dr Sarma.

Assam takes precautionary measures

The Assam Government further directed all departments to allow only 50 percent of employees in their respective offices across the State. “Only 50 percent employees will come to work as rest 50 per cent will work from home. The concerned head of the office will decide whether the attendance will be on alternate day basis or alternate week basis,” the minister said.

In another precautionary measure, the State government has also decided to stamp all inbound passengers with a travel history to any part of the country for a considerable period of time. In the stamp, there will be a voluntary declaration, that he or she will stay at home for 14 days. The stamping will start on Sunday.

Assam now has four testing sites and the government is approaching ICMR to approve another three sites. Dr Sarma has informed that all additional measures are also being taken as he spoke about crowd controlling in the various malls of the city.

Meanwhile, in another major announcement, the State government has also decided to give one-time assistance of 2,000 dollars to those who are stranded in foreign countries and are unable to return to the State.

