Assam Govt Announces Stamping Of Suspect Coronavirus Cases; Offices To Reduce 50% Staff

Adopting stringent measures like Maharashtra, amid the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, has directed all public and private companies to reduce their working staff to 50%, except essential services. Moreover, he also announced that the government will start stamping suspect cases of COVID-19 with 'Home quarantine' at all airports, railway stations from Sunday. Assuring that no positive cases of Coronavirus were found in Assam, he also urged people to practice social distancing.

Assam govt announces COVID-19 measures:

All 57 samples which were taken, were checked and found negative. Have established 4 testing labs in Assam.

50% employees will work from home and 50% will work from office. Whether on an alternate basis or weekly to be decided by HoDs. The order is not applicable to essential services.

No schools are allowed to remain open.

Local body election updates will be given by today or tomorrow.

Stamping suspect cases recommending 'Home quarantine' at any railway stations, airports will start from the day after tomorrow (Sunday). 16,800 people have been screened so far in airports.

Government is monitoring markets where lot of crowds are there -will start a count down or will shut down if situation intensifies.

1000 people have been kept in home quarantine. 41% are in the isolation unit of hospitals. 164 are out of home quarantine because no symptoms have been found. No positive cases in Assam

If any authority tries to violate govt guidelines, strict action will be taken

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 215 of which 20 have been discharged, with four deaths throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

