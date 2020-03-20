Assam Govt Announces Stamping Of Suspect Coronavirus Cases; Offices To Reduce 50% Staff

Adopting stringent measures like Maharashtra, amid the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, has directed all public and private companies to reduce their working staff to 50%, except essential services. Moreover, he also announced that the government will start stamping suspect cases of COVID-19 with 'Home quarantine' at all airports, railway stations from Sunday. Assuring that no positive cases of Coronavirus were found in Assam, he also urged people to practice social distancing.
As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 215 of which 20 have been discharged, with four deaths throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE
