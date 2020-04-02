Coronavirus: Railways Convert Coaches Into Isolation Wards Amid Pandemic Scare

As India entered into its second week of lockdown, the Indian railways took it upon themselves to fight the deadly coronavirus by converting sleeper class coaches into isolation wards.

Railway coaches to be turned into quarantine hubs

As India suffers from a dearth of isolation facilities for emerging cases of COVID-19, the southern railways by way of increasing the country's capacity for isolation facilities, transformed its coaches into quarantine hubs.

The southern western railways will be seeing the conversion of 312 of its coaches into isolation wards as per prototype issues by the Railway board. The South Western Railway in a press statement further clarified that each coach would provide eight-berth cabin for isolation facility and will be equipped with basic facilities needed as per medical guidelines, adding that provision for charging points of mobiles and laptops and mosquito nets with space for paramedics will also be looked into.

Indian railways continue to fight against COVID-19

A series of measures have been implemented by the Railways to not only supplement the present health infrastructure of the country but also to contribute to national efforts to contain the coronavirus. Apart from enhancing the increase in isolation facilities, the Indian railways have also provided for Special Parcel Trains for transportation of essential goods to keep supply chains running as summarized by Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal.

Railways is offering its unhindered services of Special Parcel Trains for transportation of essential goods to keep supply chains running.



Fulfilling the needs of citizens, Railways has so far loaded 30 Parcel Trains to various destinations across India.https://t.co/t2pnax0hsG pic.twitter.com/iNm0qm47ie — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2020

In the face of a pandemic when the country suffered a lack of protective gear like masks and gloves and sanitisers, the railways further contributed by engaging all its zones and units of production into manufacturing around 2.6 lac masks and 25000 litres of sanitiser.

In its relentless effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, all zones and production units of Indian Railways has so far manufactured around 2.6 lac masks and 25000 litres of sanitiser.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/pHUXyZA3qJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 2, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people were tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

