Coronavirus: Restrictions Imposed In Srinagar After Detection Of First Case

Authorities in Srinagar on Thursday announced restrictions in parts of the city including Khanyar area where the first positive case of coronavirus in Kashmir has been detected. The area within a 300-metre radius from the house of the 67-year-old COVID-19 patient in Khanyar locality has been sealed, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people was to prevent the spread of the virus. "The restrictions on public gatherings, assembly and movement in many areas are aimed at avoiding the spread of any likely cases," he tweeted and urged people to cooperate.

Chaudhary also urged all the people, who might have come in contact with the coronavirus positive patient after her return from Saudi Arabia on Monday, to report at the nearest health facility or contact the control room. "It's important that people who come in contact with coronavirus positive case(s) should immediately report to a nearest health facility or our 247 control room," he added.

The deputy commissioner warned against any rumor-mongering about coronavirus. "Rumours and unverified information shared on social media will certainly attract strict action. Let's act like responsible citizens. All information and advisory will be shared officially," he said.

Srinagar Mayor appeals to residents

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation tweeted, “IMPORTANT: I request ALL Srinagarites to STAY at their homes from tomorrow morning and venture out ONLY when absolutely necessary. Those with ANY flu like symptoms should immediately home quarantine themselves. Report for screening/testing if symptoms worsen. I have been informed a short while ago that #Srinagar has had its first positive case for #Covid2019. It’s a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behavior.”

His tweet added, “I have been repeatedly urging for maximum possible preventive measures and will continue to advocate for MAXIMUM precautions. Panicking won’t help. The best possible approach is to stay at home and follow ALL guidelines. The SMC is gearing up for elevated measures and sterilization. Our chemicals and machines have been received and stocked today. I am sure all agencies and departments are going to do their best but the battle will be won or lost by how responsibly people behave on the ground. Expect more regulations and restrictions from tomorrow and understandably so. Let’s not rush to the hospitals when avoidable and risk the safety of others and our own selves. #SocialDistanacing and #StaySafeStayHome are two key instructions to follow. Let’s be responsible!”

