Amid Coronavirus Rishi Kapoor Says, 'we Must And Have To Declare EMERGENCY'; Here's Why

General News

To contain the situation, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday suggested that ''Emergency'' should be declared as 'panic is setting in'. Read details

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Kapoor

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every individual worldwide is going through anxiety. Like many countries imposed a lockdown, India on March 24 announced country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of the virus.

Rishi Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter who is also in a state of panic, wrote that the country must 'declare an Emergency'. To contain the situation and control the people who are violating the lockdown restrictions, Rishi suggested that ''Emergency'' would be good for all as 'panic is setting in'.

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray holds review meeting, practices social distancing amid lockdown

Read Tweet

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India on Thursday and the death toll rose to 16.

Essential commodity stores to remain open for 24 hours

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all essential commodities, grocery stores, and medical stores will be allowed to remain open for 24hours. He stated that due to the lockdown, people were rushing to buy essential commodities, so the decision was being taken keeping in mind the gravity of the situation. The meeting also highlighted certain guidelines given by the government regarding the distance, disinfection, and cleanliness.

'Lockdown violators should be made to serve COVID-19 patients', Sonu Sood's stern message

First Published:
