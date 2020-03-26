Amid Coronavirus Rishi Kapoor Says, 'we Must And Have To Declare EMERGENCY'; Here's Why

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, every individual worldwide is going through anxiety. Like many countries imposed a lockdown, India on March 24 announced country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of the virus.

Rishi Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter who is also in a state of panic, wrote that the country must 'declare an Emergency'. To contain the situation and control the people who are violating the lockdown restrictions, Rishi suggested that ''Emergency'' would be good for all as 'panic is setting in'.

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 694 in India on Thursday and the death toll rose to 16.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all essential commodities, grocery stores, and medical stores will be allowed to remain open for 24hours. He stated that due to the lockdown, people were rushing to buy essential commodities, so the decision was being taken keeping in mind the gravity of the situation. The meeting also highlighted certain guidelines given by the government regarding the distance, disinfection, and cleanliness.

