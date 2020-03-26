Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Review Meeting, Practices Social Distancing Amid Lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of the preparedness regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. Three more people in Maharashtra were tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the state's count to 125, the highest in the country. The entire country has been put into a 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus. Amidst the lockdown, Uddhav Thackeray adhered to the concept of social distancing, holding the meeting in an open lawn at his official residence and placing the chairs at a respectable distance.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Secretaries of relevant departments & @mybmc Municipal Commissioner to take stock of the situation.



Fully adhering to social distancing, temperature check, sanitising & open air. pic.twitter.com/RaIbGu2bzx — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 26, 2020

This comes shortly after social distancing was observed during the Union cabinet meeting chaired at PM Modi's residence. "If you want to tame the spread of the virus, the only way to do it is to break the cycle of transmission by practising social distancing," the Prime Minister said during his nationwide address before announcing the lockdown. Soon after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had emulated the concept holding his state meeting by placing chairs at a respectable distance.

A study by experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has estimated that India may be able to reduce its COVID-19 cases by 62% if social distancing and quarantines are strictly observed.

Essential commodity stores to remain open for 24 hours

In conclusion of the meeting held on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray announced that all essential commodities, grocery stores, and medical stores will be allowed to remain open for 24hours. He stated that due to the lockdown, people were rushing to buy essential commodities, so the decision was being taken keeping in mind the gravity of the situation. The meeting also highlighted certain guidelines given by the government regarding the distance, disinfection, and cleanliness.

