'Lockdown Violators should Be Made To Serve COVID-19 Patients', Sonu Sood's Stern Message

Amid the ongoing country lockdown for 21 days to fight the pandemic coronavirus, there are also some who have been violating the restrictions and breaking their quarantine.

Sending out a message to the violators, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter handle wrote, "I feel everyone who dares to break the lockdown should be made to serve the #coronavirus patients. When they have guts to break the lockdown rules then these brave hearts should be made to serve our hospitals too. Atleast our Doctors and nurses will get some help. #StayAtHome" [sic]

Meanwhile, over 100 cases were registered and 4,923 people detained on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Delhi Police said.

According to the data shared by police, 130 cases were registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) till 5pm on March 26.

The Union Home Ministry has issued strict guidelines for the enforcement of 21-day complete nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, invoking the National Disaster Management Act which may result in imprisonment of up to two years for any violation.

To ensure strict implementation of these measures, the government has invoked Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management of Act which mandates up to two years of imprisonment for any violation by individuals, companies or officials involved in implementation, they said.

Coronavirus cases in India

Total cases in India: 694

Active Cases: 633

Indian: 647

Foreigners: 47

Deaths: 16

Discharged: 45

India under lockdown

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

