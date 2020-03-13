Coronavirus: 112 Wuhan Evacuees At ITBP Facility Tested Negative

After 14 days of quarantine at the ITBP Facility in New Delhi's Chhawla, all the 112 people who were tested negative for Coronavirus will leave at 11 AM on Friday. According to reports, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai along with ITBP Director General SS Deswal will meet the group. Further, the 112 Wuhan evacuees reportedly included 36 foreign nationals.

Coronavirus in India

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases were confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

