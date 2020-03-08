ITBP Conducts Rescue Training Program In Snow Conditions At M&SI In Uttarakhand

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday conducted a rescue training program in snow conditions at Mountaineering and Skiing Institute (M&SI) at Auli in Uttarakhand. ITBP’s Mountaineering and Skiing Institute in Auli is an important training ground for the Defence forces as adventure and training go hand in hand at the institute. For a force like ITBP which is deployed in the Himalayas, especially in the most inhospitable conditions, knowledge of survival strategies is extremely crucial.

About M&SI

M&SI is a premier institution of the country established in 1973 as a Winter Craft Wing of the Force. It aims to provide that very essential training for the officers and men but it also incorporates a spirit of adventure while doing so. The institute offers specialised training programs in mountaineering, skiing, high altitude survival, rescue operations, and river rafting. Activities like mountaineering, skiing, rafting, etc, are associated with adventure, usually pursued on a vacation.

The Institute trains from Central and State Police Forces, including Defence Forces such as ITBP. It conducts pre-Antarctica induction training for the Indian Expedition in Snow/Ice Craft and Survival Techniques in High Altitude.

