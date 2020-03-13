Google Confirms Employee Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Bengaluru Office, Put On Quarantine

An employee in Google's Bengaluru office has allegedly been diagnosed with COVID-19 after he confessed to possessing 'flu-like' symptoms. In the wake of this, Google has directed all its employees in the Bengaluru office to work-from-home on Friday. The 26-year-old is said to have returned from Greece recently, soon after which, he began to show likely symptoms. At least 74 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Centre to date.

Google releases a statement

Google released an official statement stating, "We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health."

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bangalore office to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety.”

India reports first death

On Thursday, laboratory reports confirmed that the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away on Tuesday night had contracted the novel coronavirus. This marks India’s first COVID-19 death since the outbreak of the pandemic. First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people.

