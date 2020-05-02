Couple Tie The Knot In Madhya Pradesh Amidst Lockdown With Special Permission

A couple in Madhya Pradesh got married amidst nationwide after receiving permission from the local administration. The couple, based in Gautampura, Indore tied the knot in a temple after it was sanitised.

READ: India's Nationwide Lockdown Extended By 2 Weeks Post-May 4 As COVID-19 Cases Soar To 35365

Wedding in a lockdown

The groom's father took permission from the administration and the permission was granted after allowing only five guests to be a part of the ceremony. Speaking to ANI, the groom's father said, "My father is a cancer patient, it was his wish to see his younger son getting married. We were granted permission by district administration. We talked to the bride’s family and also held a discussion with our family members, following which we decided to arrange this event. We also informed and took permission from the district authorities for the wedding. We followed social distancing, wore masks, and used sanitiser during the wedding."

The ceremony was attended by local administration officials to ensure that the down guidelines were enforced effectively. They gave the couple a gift and gloves and masks.

READ: Lockdown Extended: Here's A List Of Activities Permitted & Prohibited Across Three Zones

A guest at the wedding told ANI, "Many weddings were canceled amid lockdown this year. This wedding was organised today because Ayush’s father is very ill and he is also suffering from cancer. He wanted to see his son getting married so he took permission from the authorities. This wedding took place following all the norms of lockdown.”

When the couple were returning home, they were welcomed in the locality

The residents in the locality showered flowers banged plates and clapped hands as tey welcomed the couple when they returned home.

READ: India Sees Highest Rise Of 1993 Cases In A Day Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxation

Lockdown extended

Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown by another two weeks till May 18. The government has permitted movement of stranded persons across the country to return back to their respective home state and the Centre shall also ply special trains and buses for the same.

The Centre has also distinguished districts across the country into red, orange and green zones to facilitate phase-wise lifting of restrictions. A district is distinguished as a green zone when no fresh case of COVID-19 has been reported in the past 21 days.

READ: PM Modi Welcomes CDS General Bipin Rawat's Grand May 3 Plan To Thank COVID Warriors