COVID-19: 30 BSF Personnel Test Positive, Total Tally Propels To 223 Cases

The number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise amongst the Border Security Forces (BSF) as 30 new cases have been reported on Friday. These include six cases from Delhi and the remaining 24 from Tripura. The BSF spokesperson has assured that infected personnel are receiving the best medical care at AIIMS, Jhajjar and GB Pant hospital, respectively. The total number of cases in the BSF now stands at 223.

In a press release by the BSF, it has informed that frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased and that BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols. "In addition to existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments," the release read.

READ | Amit Shah Grieves Death Of Two BSF Personnel Who Succumbed To COVID-19

Two BSF jawans succumb to COVID-19

The Border Security Force expressed grief on the death of its two personnel due to the virus. In a release, BSF stated that one of the jawans, who was critically ill after contracting COVID-19, succumbed to the infection while visiting the super-speciality clinics for his treatment. Another border man died on Monday in Safdarjung hospital, a day after he was admitted. The jawan tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also offered condolences to the families of the two BSF soldiers who lost their lives while battling the COVID-19 on the frontline.

READ | 22 More People From BSF 138th Battalion Test Positive

Eighty-five BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. This was the highest single-day spike in positive cases in any of the paramilitary forces. Most of the cases were reported from Delhi, Kolkata, and Tripura.

BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said that the jawans have contracted the infection while performing operational and essential duties. Each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, he added. The central paramilitary forces have over recorded over 400 cases across the country.

READ | 85 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In BSF; Maximum In Delhi Unit Deployed In Jamia Area

READ | 30 BSF Jawans Test Positive For Coronavirus In Jodhpur