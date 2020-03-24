COVID-19: 75% Of Global Respondents Adopted Handwashing Against Virus, Reveals Survey

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a survey revealed that 75 per cent of the global respondents have adopted handwashing to fight against the virus. As per reports, the survey was conducted by the Gallup International Association in collaboration with a news agency. Reportedly, the survey was conducted in 22 countries across the globe.

Handwashing has proven to be the most effective way till now to fight against the deadly Coronavirus which has spread across the world.

The survey

As per the survey, with over 20,000 respondents, Austrian people have adopted handwashing the most to fight against the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, 91 per cent of the respondents stated that they washed their hands for protection against the deadly virus. Further, in Bulgaria, 89 per cent of the respondents revealed that they used handwashing. Bulgaria was followed by India where 72 per cent of respondents said they used handwashing for protection against the Coronavirus.

However, 59 per cent of the respondents in Pakistan revealed that they had not yet adopted handwashing to fight against the deadly virus. This was reportedly followed by Turkey where 57 per cent of respondents have stated they have not adopted handwashing.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 378,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,499 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

In India, over 470 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

