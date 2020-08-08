COVID-19: 8 States/UTs Report 14% Of Deaths, Higher Than National Average

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry apprised that at least eight states and union territories are accounting for nearly 9% of India's active cases and additionally about 14 per cent of COVID-19 deaths, even higher than the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) average.

This comes as India's COVID count reaches 20,88,612 of which 6,19,088 cases are active while 14,27,006 people have recovered. 42,518 people have died. About 13 districts concentrated in 8 states & UTs reporting 9% of India's COVID-19 active cases and 14% of fatality, which is higher than the national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) average. Presently, the national CFR is 2.04%.

These active cases districts include- Kamrup Metro in Assam; Patna in Bihar; Ranchi in Jharkhand; Alappuzha & Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Ganjam in Odisha; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; 24 Paraganas North, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata & Maldah in West Bengal.

READ: COVID-19: Turkmenistan allows WHO to conduct independent virus sampling

Taking stock of the situation, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level virtual meeting. He directed the eight States to focus all efforts on reducing COVID-19 mortality as these areas are reporting maximum caseload and higher Case Fatality Rate (CFR) than the national average.

READ: Rajasthan crisis: 6 BSP MLAs seeks plea transfer from HC to SC as BSP challenges merger

India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Touches 68%

The Coronavirus recovery rate has touched a record high of 68 per cent while the total recoveries have jumped to 14,27,005 after nearly 50,000 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Ramped up hospital infrastructure and emphasis on efficient treatment of hospitalised patients through the Standard of Care incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol issued by the Centre, have effectively ensured improvement in the recovery rate, the Ministry said. Moreover, the average daily recovered cases (7-day moving average) have increased from around 26,000 cases to 44,000 cases in the last 2 weeks.

READ: COVID-19: BCG vaccine immunised people from heightened risk of Coronavirus, says study

READ: India Coronavirus recovery rate touches 68%, fatality rate at 2.05% as cases top 20 lakh