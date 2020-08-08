Rajasthan Crisis: BSP Seeks Plea Transfer From HC To SC Against MLAs Merger With Congress

With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear BSP's plea challenging its six MLAs' merger with Congress on August 11, the Mayawati-led party on Saturday, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the plea to the apex court from the Rajasthan HC. The plea seeks disqualification of the MLAs for merging with the Congress in 2019. Currently, the Rajasthan HC has issued notices to the 6 MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel through a special messenger and via newspapers. While BSP has issued a whip instructing its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government, the six MLAs have reaffirmed their support to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Plea challenging merger junked

Previously on 27 July, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed the plea filed by BJP opposing the merger of 6 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs into Congress in the state. While BSP and BJP have filed another petition seeking the MLAs' disqualification, the Congress has accused BSP of being under BJP's pressure. As of now, two pleas from BJP and BSP challenge the six MLAs' merger in the HC. Moreover, Rajasthan HC will also hear all pleas regarding the alleged horse-trading in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13.

Controversy over BSP MLAs joining Congress

In September 2019, 6 BSP MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha joined Congress and this move was subsequently approved by the Assembly Speaker. But the BSP national leadership cried foul over this development. On July 28, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati lamented that the Rajasthan CM had acted with a "malicious intent" despite BSP's unconditional support to the Congress government after the 2018 Assembly polls.

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. Currently, MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot are holed up in Jaisalmer hotel while the 19 rebel MLAs are spread across Delhi and Haryana.

