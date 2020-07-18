COVID-19: Actual Case Load Only 3,58,692; Situation 'manageable', Says Health Ministry

Even as the Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,58,692, with the number of recovered cases soaring up to 6,53,750. The recovery rate is now 63%.

The Health Ministry in an official statement said that timely, proactive, and graded strategy initiatives for effective COVID-19 management in the country, led by the Center and implemented by the State/UT Governments, have ensured that actual caseload of COVID patients remains manageable.

Meanwhile, the latest testing strategy of ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Point of Care POC) Tests, boosted by TruNat and CBNAAT have contributed to a surge in the number of samples tested; 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

READ: PM Modi calls for 'rebirth and reform' of UN citing global changes amid Coronavirus

India's COVID battle success

The Prime Minister said India has extended medical assistance to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and has set up dedicated funds to fight the crisis.

"In India, we have made the fight a people's movement wit co-ordination of government and civil society. We made poor households a priority announcing a package of more than 300 billion dollars. It will bring the economy back on track, put in place a modern technology-driven system. We have put forward a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, integrated with the global economy."

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally soars to 10.38 lakhs; recovery rate at 62.93%

India with 12 million COVID tests is second best after the US

After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House has said. The US is leading the world in testing and the second-highest number is 12 million from India, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

READ: COVID-19: Antigen tests planned in Aurangabad industrial units

READ: 'Living with Corona is a must': CM KCR urges citizens to not drop guard against COVID-19