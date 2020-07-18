COVID-19: Actual Case Load Only 3,58,692; Situation 'manageable', Says Health Ministry

Quick links:
Even as the Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,58,692, with the number of recovered cases soaring up to 6,53,750. The recovery rate is now 63%.
The Health Ministry in an official statement said that timely, proactive, and graded strategy initiatives for effective COVID-19 management in the country, led by the Center and implemented by the State/UT Governments, have ensured that actual caseload of COVID patients remains manageable.
Meanwhile, the latest testing strategy of ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen Point of Care POC) Tests, boosted by TruNat and CBNAAT have contributed to a surge in the number of samples tested; 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.
The Prime Minister said India has extended medical assistance to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and has set up dedicated funds to fight the crisis.
"In India, we have made the fight a people's movement wit co-ordination of government and civil society. We made poor households a priority announcing a package of more than 300 billion dollars. It will bring the economy back on track, put in place a modern technology-driven system. We have put forward a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, integrated with the global economy."
After the US, which has carried out a record 42 million COVID-19 tests, India has done the second largest number of 12 million coronavirus tests, the White House has said. The US is leading the world in testing and the second-highest number is 12 million from India, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.
