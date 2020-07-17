PM Modi Calls For 'rebirth And Reform' Of UN Citing Global Changes Amid Coronavirus

Asserting that multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again called for reforms in global institutions like the United Nations. He said the UN was born from the furies of the Second World War but the fury of the Coronavirus pandemic provides the context for its "rebirth and reform".

Delivering the keynote address at the valedictory session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Friday, PM Modi said, "India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. However, multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world. Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its center can meet the aspirations of humanity."

He said as members of the UN celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the global body, countries should pledge to reform the global multilateral system.

"Let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system. To enhance its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalisation. The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance," PM Modi added.

The PM highlighted that India has been elected to the UN Security Council as a member (2021-22) amid the pandemic and affirmed that India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda with "our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature’s balance".

Moreover, PM Modi talked about the role India has played in the ECOSOC via its domestic efforts in achieving its sustainability goals by 2030. Highlighting the Modi government's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' motto, PM Modi listed the various schemes announced and implemented by the Centre, domestically.

India's COVID battle success

The Prime Minister said India has extended medical assistance to over 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and has set up dedicated funds to fight the crisis.

"In India, we have made the fight a people's movement wit co-ordination of government and civil society. We made poor households a priority announcing a package of more than 300 billion dollars. It will bring the economy back on track, put in place a modern technology-driven system. We have put forward a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, integrated with the global economy."

