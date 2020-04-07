AIIMS Doctor Breaks Down, Calls Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak 'challenging'

A doctor from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who is posted in the COVID-19 treatment ward, on Monday broke down while speaking about the challenges doctors are facing while tackling the crisis. As per reports, Dr Ambika called the situation 'challenging'.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "It is a challenging time for us when cases of coronavirus are increasing everyday. We all need support from our family in this type of situation." She further added that "If anyone from the family falls sick and we are not able to treat them, that guilt never goes."

"We are here to treat people and also need support from our families. Everyone here supports us - colleagues, friends, staff members - but family support is different and we all need that," she added.

Read: PM Modi expresses solidarity with Boris Johnson, hopes for his early recovery from COVID

COVID-19 cases soar in India

As per the latest figures, there are around 3851 coronavirus positive cases in India. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Read: COVID-19: IIT Roorkee develops low-cost face shields for AIIMS to battle deadly pandemic

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit amid COVID-19 treatment: 10 Dowing Street

Read: AIIMS, Jhajjar to function as dedicated COVID-19 hospital: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

(With ANI Inputs)