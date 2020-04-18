Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Bengal Govt To Resume Projects Under MGNREGA For Migrant Workers

The West Bengal Government has decided to resume projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) amid the Coronavirus lockdown. This comes a few days after the state government got the approval of the Centre on the same. This would create employment opportunities for migrants in Bengal who can apply for jobs if they are the residents of the state. However, they have to wear masks, and practice social distancing.

The COVID-19 crisis in Bengal

In West Bengal, 255 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected to date. However, out of those 231, 42 patients have either successfully recovered or migrated while 10 patients have lost their lives.

In the lockdown 2.0 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed MGNREGA projects to resume activity, keeping in mind the massive humanitarian crisis with thousands of migrant workers unemployed and stranded.

The MHA in its guidelines agreed to allow MGNREGA activity as long as social distancing rules are followed and labourers wear face masks. The Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) guarantees 100 days of wage employment to every household in rural areas in a financial year.

