Coronavirus Hotspot And Non-hotspot Districts In West Bengal; List Inside

The global Coronavirus pandemic has created a worldwide tension with almost 2,071,710 COVID-19 cases being reported as of today, i.e. April 16, 2020. Ever since the first case of the novel virus has been detected in Wuhan, China, within months, it spread in the majority of countries across the globe. India is also one of the countries that fell prey to the Coronavirus outbreak and is practicing a nationwide lockdown since March 24, 2020, as a preventive measure. However, India has reported a sum total of 10477 positive cases across the country. But out of those 10477 cases, 488 patients have successfully recovered while 414 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's report.

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Saharanpur: List Of Containment Zones In The City

Due to the rapid growth in the number of cases every day, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi decided to extend the 21-day-long lockdown in his speech on April 14, 2020. The entire nation will have to be under a complete lockdown till May 3, 2020, to help India fight Coronavirus. Check out the Statewise COVID-19 Cases' graph here:

(Image Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Madhya Pradesh; List Of Areas Affected In The State

According to MoHFW's report, West Bengal has exceeded over 200 cases across the state as of April 16, 2020. In West Bengal, 231 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected to date. However, out of those 231, 42 patients have either successfully recovered or migrated while 7 patients have lost their lives. MoHFW also recently divided all the districts of India into two groups, hotspot districts and non-hotspot districts. Until now, the ministry has identified 170 districts that have been identified as hotspot districts while 207 districts have been identified as non-hotspot districts. Therefore, read to find out Coronavirus hotspot and non-hotspot districts in West Bengal:

Coronavirus hotspot districts in West Bengal with large outbreaks

Kolkata

Howrah

Medinipur East

North 24 Parganas

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Bihar: List Of Containment Zones In The State

Coronavirus non-hotspot districts in West Bengal

There are no districts in West Bengal that are identified under the 'hotspots with clusters' category, thus, here is a list of districts that have been identified under the 'non-hotspots' category:

Kalimpong

Jalpaiguri

Hooghly

Nadia

Paschim Bardhaman

Medinipur West

South 24 Parganas

Darjeeling

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

Also Read | Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Uttar Pradesh: List Of Districts Affected Due To COVID-19