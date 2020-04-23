COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Soars To 19.89%, ICMR Says 'Have Flattened The Curve'

In a major boost to India's battle against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, on Thursday, stated that India's recovery rate has increased to 19.89%. Moreover, he added that India witnessed a growth of 1409 case in past 24 hours and the tally lies at 21393 cases. Moreover, he revealed that 78 districts have not reported a single COVID case in the past 14 days.

COVID-19 briefing: 'Recovery rate at 19.89%'

Health Ministry: '78 districts with no cases'

In 24 hours 1409 total positive cases with total at 21393 cases in the country. 4257 people cured. 388 patients cure. 19.89% is the recovery rate.

78 districts where no case came for 14 days.

Home Ministry: List of activities exempted

Home Ministry has instructed all the states on 21st April that milk processing units, bread factories, and mobile recharge services are exempted from lockdown.

Electric fans, movement of honey related items are also exempted. Food processing units, export-oriented units and special economic zones also working

Empowered Group (CK Mishra): 'Evolving testing strategy'

13915 tests on 23rd April. On 22nd, more than 5 lakh tests done in total. We are today at the half-million mark with testing. We need to ramp it up for the future.

4-4.5% of people who tested turned positive and even today the ratio stays the same. On a global comparison, we seem to be doing well with our strategy with linear growth. The testing strategy has been focused, but it has been an evolving strategy.

The isolation facility is the basic care facility we have. Number of dedicated hospitals increased 3.5 times and isolation wards increased 3.6 times

ICMR (Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR): '325 labs now'

We had NIV and 100 labs and now we have 325 labs both govt and private. Center working with states tirelessly that these reagents be supplies to labs in a timely and calibrated fashion.

It is very difficult to tell that peak will arrive by 3rd May or when it will come. But it is very stable. Positivity rate has been 4.5% throughout, one can say we have been able to flatten the curve. However, difficult to predict it(peak)

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 16454 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 4257 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5652. 681 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

