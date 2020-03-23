COVID-19: Brother-sister Duo From Kerala Defies 'home Quarantine', Secretly Fly To UK

In a shocking incident a brother and sister duo, who were strictly put under home quarantine in Kerala after their return from the United Kingdom (UK) defied the authorities and secretly flew back to the UK. The siblings who had returned to North Paravur, Kochi, from the UK on March 13 were asked to remain in home quarantine, however soon after their return, they flew back to the UK on March 21 without informing the Health authorities. A case has been lodged against them at the North Paravur Police Station as per KS Jayan, SHO of North Paravur Police Station.

''The duo had arrived from the UK on March 13. They were asked by us to remain under home quarantine for 14 days at Peruvaram in North Paravur. We were in constant contact with them till March 20," said the Health Inspector of North Paravur Municipality.

"We lost contact with them for a day. When the contact was restored they claimed that they were in Mumbai due to some emergency. But later their family informed us that the duo had reached the UK. We promptly informed North Paravur police about this," said health inspector.

Domestic airlines suspended

In a massive move to cut down people's movement, the Centre on Monday, has announced that all domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effect from the midnight that is 23:59 hours IST on Tuesday - 24/3/2020. Moreover, Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24 March. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo-carrying flights.

75 districts on lockdown

As of date, 415 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reportig the highest at 89. Seven deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 75 districts across the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)