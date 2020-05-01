COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 35k Mark With 1147 Deaths; Recoveries Increase To 8889

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 35,043 while the death toll increasing to 1147. Maharashtra has reported 10,498 cases and 459 deaths due to Coronavirus, the highest across the country.

Cases rise across the country

1993 new cases and 73 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 564 people recovering from the virus.

On Wednesday, the Central government held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation. A government notification stated that new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts. The notification went on to add that details regarding this would be communicated in the days to come.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.